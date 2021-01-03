North Carolina soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year’s Eve

FORT BLISS, Texas (WTVD) — Army officials are investigating after a 19-year-old North Carolina native stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas was found dead in her barracks on New Year’s Eve.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, N.C. was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by the fort’s Department of Emergency Services, according to a press release statement.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to army officials, Graham just arrived at Fort Bliss in Dec. 2019 after finishing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Advanced Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to I-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

