LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Multiple fire crews are currently battling a structure fire in Leland.

Leland Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page that they “are responding as mutual aid for the Winnabow Fire District to a structure fire on Zion Church Road in the area of Town Creek Road.”

They say to “Please stay clear of this area to allow for safe response and on scene operations.”

UPDATE: Leland Fire Rescue says, “All units have safely cleared this incident. Thank you for your cooperation.”