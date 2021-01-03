West Charlotte church at center of COVID-19 outbreak holds another large event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — A west Charlotte church at the center of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak had another large event on Saturday.
A Channel 9 crew saw several cars in the parking lot of the United House of Prayer and dozens of people filing into the church before the event.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department told the church that this was a bad time to have a large event.
But the United House of Prayer told the health department that it would follow all necessary precautions and limit the number of people inside the church.