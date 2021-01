WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Wilmington Fire Department crews rescued a person from a vehicle fire that happened late Saturday night.

The Fire Department tweeted about the rescue, saying, “Firefighters pulled the patient out & quickly knocked down the fire. The patient was transported to NHRMC. Crews then used foam to mitigate the gasoline left behind from the vehicle.”

The person’s identity and status are unknown at this time.