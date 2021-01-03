WPD arrests man who starts screaming at officer unprovoked

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man for carrying a concealed weapon after the man started screaming at an officer unprovoked.

The incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 2, around 10 p.m. Police say Olajuwon Moore, 20, saw an officer was sitting in his police vehicle in the 1700 block of Orange St.” and walked up to the car. Moore then “began looking in the windows and yelling.”

The police say that after that, “Officers attempted to frisk Moore and he attempted to pull away and clench his fists. He was placed in handcuffs and a 9mm handgun was found in his coat pocket.”