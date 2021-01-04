AP source: Panthers ask permission to talk to GM candidates

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun their search for a new general manager.

A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The team is also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese.

The Panthers are looking for a replacement for Marty Hurney, who was fired last month.

Carolina finished the season 5-11, failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season.