Battleship North Carolina providing free Wi-Fi for students learning remotely

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The USS North Carolina has been a popular tourist destination since coming to Wilmington in 1961. Now, it is drawing students needing internet access for remote learning.

With many students around the Cape Fear lacking a quality internet signal, the Battleship is now offering free high-speed Wi-Fi in the parking lot.

The initiative is part of North Carolina’s student connect park program attempting to fill internet gaps around rural parts of the state by providing free Wi-Fi at over 400 locations.