Annual Carolina Beach dune replenishment canceled this year due to virus concerns

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Since 2014, the Surfrider Foundation Cape Fear Chapter has helped to strengthen dunes at Carolina Beach with Christmas trees. However, the pandemic will keep the annual tradition from continuing this year.

In previous years, the foundation received dozens of trees from the town to plant among the dunes.

- Advertisement -

The Fraser firs help to create a stronger barrier for when tropical systems move along the North Carolina coast.

While the pandemic didn’t allow trees to be recycled in such a unique way this year, the organization says the bump in the road won’t stop them moving forward.

“We’re confident that we’ll be able to do it next year,” Surfrider Chair David Jacobs said.

“It’s something that we hope to do forever going forward. I know that everybody likes doing it. So we’ll be back.”

Although the Surfrider Foundation won’t be placing Christmas trees along the beach this year, the Town of Carolina Beach is still picking up residents’ trees through the end of the month.