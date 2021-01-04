FDA to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s vaccine

NORTH CAROLINAModerna (CBS) – The FDA will meet this week to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to some Americans.

According to the head of Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, clinical data shows half doses of Moderna’s vaccine given 28 days apart can be just as effective for people between the ages of 18 and 55.

If approved, that means the vaccine could be available to twice as many people in that age group.

It’s not clear yet if the same half dose strategy could work with Pfizer’s vaccine.