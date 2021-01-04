Garrett Walston returning for UNC Football with extra year of eligibility

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY)–The North Carolina football program had four players declare for the NFL draft before their Orange Bowl game, but fans received some much better news on Monday.

Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown announced that New Hanover High School alum Garrett Walston will be back in the Carolina colors next season. The senior tight-end had a breakout season for UNCW catching 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

- Advertisement -

The former Wildcat is using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA at the beginning of the season. He returns to a North Carolina teams that went (8-4) and made a trip to the Orange Bowl this season.