Heating cost assistance applications open to New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents can apply for heating cost assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program beginning Monday, January 4.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months. This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, applications can be submitted online through the Epass portal at epass.NC.gov.

- Advertisement -

Applications are also available to download at SocialServices.NHCgov.com to be printed, filled out and submitted to the New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Department of Social Services. Downloaded applications can be submitted by email at DSSinfo@NHCgov.com; by mail or dropped off at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28402; or by fax at 910-798-7824. Households may also apply in person at the Health and Human Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street – social distancing and face coverings are required when visiting county facilities.

Applications will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31, or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

In addition to LIEAP, households may also apply online for the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP), a year-round program that assists people experiencing a heating or cooling crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is currently experiencing, or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for CIP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level

Have an energy related crisis

Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis

For more information and to apply for LIEAP or CIP, visit SocialServices.NHCgov.com.