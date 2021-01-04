Juveniles rammed NC police car with stolen vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle rammed a police car before leading authorities on a chase.

Winston-Salem police say officers attempted to block in a vehicle that was reported stolen Monday morning when the occupants of the car accelerated and rammed a squad car.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the vehicle drove off and officers chased the car across the city. Police say the pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle hit a curb at a high rate of speed and blew out its tires.

Four juveniles were captured after a short foot chase.

Nobody was injured.

The suspects weren’t named.