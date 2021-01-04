Most area students start new semester virtually following the holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays have passed which means Monday marks the first day of school in 2021.

Students are returning to learning, but no public school students in the Cape Fear region are in the classroom on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Students in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Bladen counties started their semesters Monday morning under remote learning plans.

Columbus County students will begin under a remote learning plan Tuesday.

Pender County is the only district that will begin in-person instruction this week. Starting Thursday, elementary students will return to school and middle school students will operate under “Plan B.”