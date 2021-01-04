NC to move into next phase of COVID-19 vaccination schedule this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — This week, North Carolina will move into Phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccination schedule.
Until now, the vaccine was only available to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.
Phase 1B will include three groups and the priority is given by occupation and age: Anyone over the age of 75, healthcare and essential workers over 50 years old, and then all other healthcare and essential workers under 50 years old.
In Mecklenburg County, the 1B vaccinations will require an appointment at the health department or a hospital, according to Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Here’s a look at the rest of the phases:
- Phase Two starts with anyone from ages 65 to 74; next, those ages 16 to 64 with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk; it also includes jail and prison inmates, anyone living in a group setting and other essential workers
- Phase Three includes college and high school students 16 or older
- Phase Four will be anyone who wants to get vaccinated