NC’s daily COVID-19 positive test rate hits new high of 16.5%

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The daily percent positive test rate for COVID-19 in North Carolina has jumped to 16.5%, the highest of the pandemic, according to data posted Monday by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The high comes after Sunday’s 13.6% rate and Saturday’s 15.5% rate.

The state reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and there are 3,635 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state — also a new high.

There have been 6,941 deaths (an increase of 31 from Sunday’s report) from COVID-19 and 570,111 total cases since March.