Off-duty firefighter dies following crash in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An off-duty firefighter has died due to injuries he sustained when his car overturned during a car crash in North Carolina.
News outlets report multiple vehicles were involved in the traffic accident Sunday in Raleigh.
Raleigh Fire Lt. Herman Gregory Ellis was the sole occupant in his car during the crash. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Raleigh Fire Fighters Professional Association said in a Facebook post that Ellis was a dedicated father and a friend to many. He had worked with the city’s fire department for more than a decade.