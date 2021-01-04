Off-duty firefighter dies following crash in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An off-duty firefighter has died due to injuries he sustained when his car overturned during a car crash in North Carolina.

News outlets report multiple vehicles were involved in the traffic accident Sunday in Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

Raleigh Fire Lt. Herman Gregory Ellis was the sole occupant in his car during the crash. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Raleigh Fire Fighters Professional Association said in a Facebook post that Ellis was a dedicated father and a friend to many. He had worked with the city’s fire department for more than a decade.