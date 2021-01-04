Rep. Rouzer among those to object Electoral College votes on Jan. 6

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — Wednesday’s congressional joint session to count electoral votes has taken on added importance this year as congressional Republicans allied with President Donald Trump are pledging to try and undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The Associated Press reports the Republicans — a dozen senators and many more House members — are citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that will almost certainly fail.

Seventh District Congressman David Rouzer (R) says he is among those.

“I will be among those objecting to the Electoral College votes of several states January 6th. When more than a third of the American public — including 17% of Democrats based on a recent Reuters poll — do not believe in the integrity of the election, truth and transparency deserve to be heard,” Rouzer wrote in a statement on Monday. “When there are wide-spread and grave concerns, I do not believe our Founders intended Congress to be an automatic rubber stamp of approval of a state’s votes. Election integrity is a foundational matter that needs to be ensured.”

The congressional meeting on Wednesday is the final step in reaffirming Biden’s win, after the Electoral College officially elected him in December.