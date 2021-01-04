Teen charged, second suspect wanted in connection to Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 16 year old was taken into custody over the weekend for the murder of Tywan Shaquille Parsley that happened on December 30, police say.

The teen, who is from Wilmington, was arrested in Kinston. He is being held without bond and will go through the juvenile justice process.

Police are now searching for a second suspect, 25-year-old Rebecca Nicole Phillips, of Wilmington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.