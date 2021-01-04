Topsail boys basketball postpones two games related to COVID-19

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools says Topsail High School boys basketball games at Hoggard High and at Ashley High are postponed following contact tracing efforts related to COVID-19.

The games were set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, a scrimmage against Heide Trask High scheduled for today is canceled.

“Our student-athletes have worked very hard to prepare for this moment and everyone is certainly disappointed that the start to the 2020-21 season will be delayed,” Topsail High athletic director Chuck Kornegay said. “Safety remains a top priority, not only for our own team but those we will face. After lengthy discussion, it was determined that because of the number of players required to quarantine or isolate within the program, it was in our program’s best interest to push these games to a later date.”

Topsail High will work with Mideastern Conference officials and the two opponents to determine when makeup dates might be possible, according to the school district. Because of the postponements, Pirates will now open the season on Tuesday, January 12 with a home matchup against New Hanover.