Town of Wrightsville Beach announces dates to purchase parking permits and vehicle tax decals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — Town of Wrightsville Beach 2021 residential parking permits and vehicle tax decals will not be available to purchase until February 1, 2021 due to printing delays related to COVID interruptions and closures.

Effective February 1, the Town will introduce a new online application and payment process for purchasing residential parking permits and vehicle tax decals. During the period February 1 through February 14, residential permits and vehicle tax decals may only be purchased online. Once an application is completed, payment made, and the application approved, the permit and/or decal will be available for in-person pick up at the parking office located at 321 Causeway Drive anytime Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Commercial I and II parking decals will be available through in-person purchase only during the same office hours starting February 8.

After February 14, in-person applications and purchases of residential parking permits and vehicle tax decals will begin at the parking office Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, all in-person visits are restricted to one person in that office at a time and masks are required.