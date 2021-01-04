UNCW postpones upcoming men’s basketball games due to COVID-19 case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s scheduled men’s basketball games with Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison on tap for this weekend at Trask Coliseum have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Seahawks, 6-3, were slated to face the Dukes on Saturday and Sunday in 1 p.m. starts.

The UNCW program was put on pause, however, prior to last Saturday’s contest at Drexel due to a positive COVID-19 test.

JMU, meanwhile, carries a 3-4 record into a Tuesday matchup vs. Florida Atlantic in Harrisonburg, VA.

“UNCW and JMU administrators and coaches will work with Colonial Athletic Association officials to possibly reschedule the games in the future,” the university wrote online.