WPD to upgrade helicopter navigation systems

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department gave an update on their SABLE Aviation Unit to city council on Monday.

The department got a grant to upgrade their navigation system in the helicopters, allowing them to more accurately pinpoint road names while in the air.

The process will take about six weeks and there will be one aircraft available for use during that time.

WPD is also training their second aircraft mechanic, saying by having another internal mechanic they will save $25,000 per year in maintenance.

They have also received a Certificate of Authorization to fly drones by the FAA.