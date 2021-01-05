Free over-the-counter medicine giveaway to held in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in partnership with Humana in New Hanover County.

It’s happening from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 15. The event will be held at Wilmington Health (1802 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401) and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications.

- Advertisement -

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.



All Mobile Free Pharmacy events will be held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile/ and selecting the New Hanover event. Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.

“Our North Carolina team is proud to partner with NC MedAssist here in New Hanover County and across the state to bring resources to those in need in our community,” said Humana’s North Carolina Director Patrick Farley. “We want everyone to stay healthy this winter and to have the medicines needed to combat flu and cold season.”

The Mobile Free Pharmacy events have served upwards of 1,000 people, at times. To ensure the event runs smoothly and that all participants are served by the end, many volunteers are needed. NC MedAssist is partnered with safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. However, the charitable organization is still actively seeking volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from the community. Any available individuals can sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with Humana is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

At the event, all participants will receive information on NC MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient’s home. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those in need; it is aiding people who are making the choice between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication.

NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication), the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program (for over-the-counter medicine), and the Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment). Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $76 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to NC residents across the state. Learn more about NC MedAssist right now at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact them to find out how you can help.