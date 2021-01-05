Larry King, hospitalized with COVID, moved out of ICU

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) — Broadcast legend Larry King, who has been suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is no longer receiving supplemental oxygen.

A spokesman for King’s production company reported the improved picture on Monday.

- Advertisement -

King had been in the ICU since New Year’s Eve.

Spokesman David Theall says King conversed with his three sons by video call.

The 87-year-old broadcaster is best known as the genial host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.