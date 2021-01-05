Plan would allow county employees to carry guns in buildings

WASHINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina county manager has received the go-ahead to develop a plan which would allow workers to carry guns inside county buildings.

WITN reports the Beaufort County Commissioners voted 4-2 on Monday to approve a motion directing county manager Brian Alligood to come up with the plan.

Alligood is to look at surrounding counties with similar policies and return with a plan and rules for the commissioners to vote on.

Commissioner Stan Deatherage said the move is for the protection and safety of county employees.