Police arrest second Wilmington murder suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Wilmington has been arrested, according to police.
The Wilmington Police Department says Rebecca Nicole Phillips, of Wilmington, was taken into custody in Greenville Monday afternoon.
She is charged with the murder of Tywan Shaquille Parsley that happened on December 30, police say.
She is charged with first-degree murder and is now at the New Hanover County Jail where she’s being held without bond.
A 16-year-old boy was also recently arrested in connection to the murder. He is being held without bond and will go through the juvenile justice process.