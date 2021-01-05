Police: NC man used slur, threatened to shoot fast-food worker

HICKORY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a man used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee at a fast-food restaurant.

The Hickory Police Department says in a news release on Tuesday that 53-year-old Jimmy Mott of Newton called the management at a Zaxby’s restaurant to complain after leaving the drive-through, using the slur and threatening to shoot the worker he had dealt with as he ordered food on Sunday.

Mott turned himself into police, who charged him with ethnic intimidation.

Mott was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.