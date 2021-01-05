Police: Teen expected to live after being seriously injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen victim that was injured during a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington is expected to live, police say.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Cypress Grove Drive around 3:25 p.m. and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, police said he made it through surgery and is expected to live.

No word if police have made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

WWAY spoke with a bystander Monday evening who was exercising in the area when he heard the gunfire. He said he saw neighbors jump into action to help the wounded teen.

Wilmington police say they expect to share more updates later today.