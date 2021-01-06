2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Two more officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired — a detective believed to have fired the fatal shot and another who sought the search warrant that led to the deadly raid.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday.

The word came moments after officials said the former Atlanta police chief would soon take over the Louisville Police Department after months of unrest over Taylor’s death.

Erika Shields served in Atlanta for 25 years, including more than three years as chief. Her tenure ended when she resigned in June after Atlanta officers fatally shot a Black man named Rayshard Brooks in a restaurant parking lot.