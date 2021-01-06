Charlie Miller sworn-in as Representative for NC House

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport native Charlie Miller has been sworn-in as the NC House Representative for District 19.

Rep-Elect Charlie Miller will be formally sworn-in to his office as state representative on January 2. He will take office on Jan. 13.

He beat out Democrat Marcia Morgan for the seat during the general election on November 3. They were both newcomers for the open seat in NC House District 19, which covers New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

Miller released the following statement:

“I am both honored and humbled to have been elected to represent the citizens residing in NC House District 19. After serving 33 years in law enforcement, most of which as Chief Deputy, and 14 years on the school board in Brunswick County, I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the people in a different capacity. I look forward to continuing to grow the communities in New Hanover and Brunswick counties through my support of public safety, quality education, infrastructure enhancements, and economic development.”