Community college to offer course in mental health first aid

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City says it will offer a course in first aid for mental health amid the surge of mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the community college will conduct the eight-hour course this spring. It will be for students in the school’s human services technology program, which is for entry-level positions in mental health fields.

The course will eventually be offered to professionals in such areas as law enforcement and education.

Mental health first aid works much like first aid for physical injuries. It helps a person assist someone contemplating suicide, having a panic attack or another emergency.