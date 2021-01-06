“Hightown” looking for paid extras to film Jan. 14

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The STARZ show “Hightown,” is offering paid extra jobs for filming of a second season episode scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The producers say that they are currently looking for children of any gender and any ethnicity, ages 7-8, who are comfortable singing in a group on camera. They stress that applicants do not need to be a skilled singer to apply.

The producers are also looking for adults who may also be of any gender and any ethnicity, ages 30-40, to play parents.

The producers stress that anyone booked “MUST be available to film all day on Thursday, Jan. 14th.”

The pay is “standard $64/8hrs and time and half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.” The children picked by the director for use in the show and will receive “a $50 bump.” “They may also be asked to attend a Zoom meeting with the show creators to rehearse their lines and will receive a $20 bump if asked to do so.”

The producers stress, “All who are booked MUST receive a mandatory COVID test on Monday, Jan. 11th at our specific location during our time frame.” They say they will not accept tests at any other clinic. Information on when and where to go will be provided upon being hired. All extras will receive a $20 COVID test bump per test taken.

More information is available at the show’s website and Facebook page.

Click here to apply for the role of a child and click here to apply for the role as a parent.