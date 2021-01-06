IRS says some won’t receive second stimulus check automatically

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Frustrations continue when it comes to the second round of stimulus money.

If you checked the status of your stimulus payment with the IRS Get My Payment tool and the message says “Payment Status #2- Not Available,” the IRS says you will not receive a second Economic Impact Payment and instead, you need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 Tax Return.

This is upsetting many ABC11 viewers. One viewer said they had no problem getting the first stimulus check by direct deposit and don’t understand why the second payment isn’t being issued this way, noting that nothing changed with their account information.

They desperately need this round of stimulus money and waiting to get the money after they file their taxes only adds to their financial hardships.

