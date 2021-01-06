Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977.
Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and his wife have spent the coronavirus pandemic mostly at their home in Plains, Georgia, where both were raised and where they returned after leaving the White House in 1981.
A spokesman for former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura says they will attend the inauguration in person.