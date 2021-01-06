New Hanover County reports high call volume at Coronavirus Call Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center says they are experiencing a high volume of calls Wednesday morning in regards to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A spokeswoman with the county says, “we have 20 call takers in our center helping residents who are 75 and older schedule a time slot to be vaccinated, but with hundreds calling, there will be a wait time.”

The county recommends you keep calling until you are able to get through.

“They will then hear a brief message from the center, and then they will need to wait on the line for the next available scheduler,” the county wrote in a statement. “We are working quickly and efficiently, but there is a high demand for the vaccine and a high number of calls, so we ask for everyone’s patience.”

Starting Thursday, residents 75 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through New Hanover County Public Health.

To receive a vaccine time slot, call the Coronavirus Call Center at (910) 798-6800, open Monday-Friday, from 8am – 5pm. For more about Phase 1b, Group 1 visit here.