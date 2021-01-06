New Hanover County says vaccination appointments are currently full

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Since announcing on Tuesday that New Hanover County Public Health would transition into the next phase – Phase 1b, Group 1 – of the state’s vaccination rollout plan, the county has scheduled 3,000 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the coming days.

Based on the limited vaccine supply made available to the county, all appointments are now full and have been scheduled through Tuesday, January 12.

“There are around 17,000 people who are 75 and older in New Hanover County,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “And we are trying to get to as many of them as possible, as quickly as we can – but we can only vaccinate as many people as the doses we have. We hope to receive an additional supply from the state next week, but at this time we don’t know when or how many that will be.”

New Hanover County is no longer taking appointments at this time, but when additional vaccine is received from the state, additional timeslots will be available to those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 (which is focused on those 75 and older). When that occurs, an announcement will be shared with the community.