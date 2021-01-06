New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for open courts

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s new chief justice says he’s asked Gov. Roy Cooper to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines more quickly to local court officials to meet a requirement to keep open the courts.

Chief Justice Paul Newby made the remarks at Wednesday’s online installation ceremony for himself and two new justices. Court activities in all 100 counties have been dramatically scaled back since the pandemic began.

Last month, outgoing Chief Justice Cheri Beasley delayed most court proceedings statewide for 30 days, citing a case surge.

Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer also participated in Wednesday’s ceremony.