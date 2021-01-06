Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer release statements after protestors storm Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP/WWAY) — At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Congressman David Rouzer released a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you to all who have reached out. My staff and I are safe. The lawlessness witnessed at the Capitol today is despicable and should be condemned in the strongest possible way. This is not who we are as a nation. A vigorous debate and differences of opinion should never — ever — be an excuse for lawlessness and violence. Praying for our Capitol Police, other law enforcement personnel and those injured today,” Rouzer, who represents North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, said in a release.

Meanwhile, Senator Thom Tillis spoke out again the violence on Twitter.

“I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It’s a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for,” he tweeted.