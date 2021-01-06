TACT new musical auditions and theatre classes

(WILMINGTON, NC) — The arts community is working hard to keep people in the Cape Fear entertained in the new year, at a safe social distance. Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT) is busy putting together a new Beatles-based musical, The TACT Beatles Revue, and auditions are Saturday, Jan. 9. The Beatles Revue will be recorded, and available for streaming.

Susan Habas, TACT Exec. Dir., recently talked with WWAY’s Donna Gregory about the auditions, and the new classes geared toward younger actors.

- Advertisement -

“We want families to watch together, parents and grand-parents who remember The Beatles,” said Habas. “And youngsters, who will fall in love with the music for the first time.”

Habas says TACT is hoping to perform the revue for a limited audience, as well.

“We had limited live performances for Dear Edwina Jr. and it worked well,” Habas explains. “If the same safety guidelines are in effect, you are allowed to have an audience of 25. Our cast size will be limited, wear face shields, and practice social distancing on stage. Since this is a music revue, we can rehearse the cast in groups of 10 and under. All safety protocols will be followed during rehearsal.”

Anyone age 7 though high school seniors is encouraged to audition, and no experience is necessary. Participants are asked to prepare 16 bars of any song to sing at the audition.

Tryouts are at the Community Arts Center Saturday Jan. 9, at 11 am. You need an appointment to audition, so call 910-251-1788. Audition forms are available at www.thalian.org. “Five minutes are allotted for each addition and we ask that you not enter the building until your time. If callbacks are needed they will be later that day”, Habas confirms.

Nearly a dozen performing classes are also being offered this season. In order to keep students and staff safe, TACT is implementing the following health and safety procedures:

Temperature check and hand sanitation

Masks are required

Extensive sanitizing of the building

Limited class size

Parent drop off and pickup to limit contact

For more information, visit www.thalian.org