Tech firms planning offices despite work-from-home trend

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to work from home, but there are signs that office life will continue in North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that some tech firms are planning new offices in the region despite the recent trend of working from home.

For instance, Epic Games announced last week that it would buy Cary Towne Center for $95 million. The firm has promised to redevelop the dying mall into a world-class headquarters for potentially thousands of workers.

Pendo and Bandwidth are also going full-speed ahead with their new headquarters.

Leaders of those companies have called office-based work a big part of their culture.