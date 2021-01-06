Vacant Oak Island home sustains major damage during evening fire

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Beach Drive.

The vacant home sustained major damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt and nearby homes were not damaged.

“The source of the fire is currently under investigation, but not listed as suspicious at this time,” the fire department wrote in a release Wednesday morning.

The St. James Fire Department and Sunny Point Fire-Rescue both responded in mutual aid to assist Oak Island Fire Department on scene. Additionally, the Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County EMS, Oak Island Public Utilities and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation were also on scene to assist.