Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

Warnock, a pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

- Advertisement -

The focus now shifts to the second race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

That contest was too early to call as votes were still being counted.