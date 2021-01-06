VIDEO: WFD assistant chief’s last call as he retires after 30 years of service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Assistant Chief Rick Pearsall has retired from the Wilmington Fire Department after more than 30 years of service, the department announced Wednesday.

Chief Pearsall is a Wilmington native who worked his way up through the ranks after coming out of the Marine Corps., starting as a probationary firefighter in November of 1990 and retiring as the second-ever African American Assistant Chief in WFD’s history.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been a great privilege to work alongside Chief Pearsall. He will sincerely be missed,” said Chief Buddy Martinette. “Not only is he a great firefighter and leader, but he is an upstanding person, full of integrity. His leadership and friendship have been an important part of this organization and he’s leaving big shoes to fill.”

Chief Pearsall was a founding member of the RRT-2 and the HazMat Association, even running the program for 12 years. Before assuming the role of Assistant Chief of Operations a little over a year ago, Chief Pearsall worked as a Shift Commander and Battalion Chief on A and B Shifts.

On his last day, Tuesday, Jan. 5, Chief Pearsall was awarded several tokens of gratitude, including a mounted firefighter’s axe from the Firefighter’s Association and an appreciation plaque from the North Carolina Association of HazMat Responders. At 4:00 p.m., dispatch set off Chief Pearsall’s final tones, signaling his end of service, before he was escorted home by Truck 1.

In his retirement, Chief Pearsall says he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Trish, two kids and two grandkids, as well as work on his golf game and that “honey-do” list that is piling up.