Full Court Press: January 8, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season kicked off this week for public schools across the Cape Fear. Sports Director Tanner Barth has the highlights and final scores from the first Full Court Press of the year.
GIRLS
New Hanover 23 , Ashley 59
Cary Christian 49 , Coastal Christian 29
Berean Baptist 27 , Wilmington Christian 31
Whiteville 46 , Fairmont 48
East Columbus 11 , West Bladen 41
South Columbus 18 , West Columbus 33
Heide Trask 63 , Pender 49
BOYS
New Hanover 53 , Ashley 34
Heide Trask 65 , Pender 66
Cary Christian 45 , Coastal Christian 38
Berean Baptist 76 , Wilmington Christian 79
Whiteville 49 , Fairmont 59
East Columbus 64 , West Bladen 59
South Columbus 37 , West Columbus 60