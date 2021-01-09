Coast Guard searches for man who fell off cargo ship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Coast Guard personnel stationed in Virginia and North Carolina are working on the search for a man who fell from a cargo ship far from the shore.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the Virginia-based Fifth District Command Center received a call early Saturday morning around midnight that the man had entered the water from a cargo ship called the Baltic Klipper.

The Coast Guard said the ship was about 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The Coast Guard issued an alert asking boats to keep a look out.

The Coast Guard also sent an air crew aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to search.