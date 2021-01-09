Google Play suspends Parler for failure to moderate posts that incite violence

NEW YORK (CBS) — Parler, a social media site that prides itself on allowing unrestricted freedom of speech, has been suspended from Google Play for failing to moderate content that incites violence, Google said on Friday.

The suspension comes as multiple social media companies are cracking down on posts that promote violence in the wake of the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A Google spokesperson said the suspension was made “in order to protect user safety.”

“Our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence,” a company spokesperson said. “All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months.”

