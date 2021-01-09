“Hightown” looking for extras for season two

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Starz series “Hightown” is filming season two in Wilmington and looking to cast extras.
Extras Casting is looking for men who 18-years and older to be paid to film on Tuesday, Jan. 19. While the casting firm are looking for predominantly Latino and African American men for these roles, submissions from all ethnicities will be accepted.
Extras Casting says one main selling point for the roles are “good character faces, who may have a rough around the edge appearance.” To that end, visible tattoos are welcome with “written permission from the tattoo artist.”
The pay is standard $64 for eight hours of work. Everyone must receive a mandatory COVID-19 test on Saturday, Jan 16. All extras will receive a “$20 bump PER test taken.”
Potential applicants can click here for more information and to begin the process. The Facebook page will also feature inks to specific casting calls as well as instructions on how to submit a general submission for a role in the database.