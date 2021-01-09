Man’s body discovered in house fire

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WWAY) — Firefighters from multiple companies fought a house fire and found a man’s dead body inside.
Shortly after 7:00 am, Chadbourn, Evergreen, North Whiteville, and Brunswick Fire Departments responded to contain a structure fire burning a residence on Tommie Wooten Road in Chadbourn.
Upon arrival, a deceased male was located inside the residence. His name is being withheld until family notification is complete.
This investigation is ongoing. The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are working with ATF and SBI Fire Investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire.