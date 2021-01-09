Man’s body discovered in house fire

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WWAY) — Firefighters from multiple companies fought a house fire and found a man’s dead body inside.

Shortly after 7:00 am, Chadbourn, Evergreen, North Whiteville, and Brunswick Fire Departments responded to contain a structure fire burning a residence on Tommie Wooten Road in Chadbourn.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, a deceased male was located inside the residence. His name is being withheld until family notification is complete.