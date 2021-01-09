N.C. reports 11K+ new COVID-19 cases, a record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – For the first time since the pandemic, North Carolina health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day.
An additional 11,581 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases since March to 614,355.
Ninety-seven new deaths has brought the count up to 7,425.
Across the state, 3,871 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 7,431,475 tests have been completed in the state. The percent of positive tests reported was 14.8%.
As of December 28, 63,571 people across North Carolina have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to NCDHHS.
North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations to individuals in Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19, long-term care staff and residents.