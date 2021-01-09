Numerous anti-mask protesters turn out at Mayfaire Town Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite guidelines from NC government officials that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are still some in the Cape Fear who are against wearing masks.

The state has mandated that masks are required in all indoor settings if there are non-household members present. But gatherings outdoors with proper social distancing do not require masks.

- Advertisement -

A group protesting mask mandates gathered at Mayfaire Town Center Saturday to express their views through a peaceful protest. One protestor says she believes masks are a symbol of more destructive government mandates.

“Today it’s the masks. What’s it going to be after that?,” protestor Tammy Sanders said. “They’ve taken your jobs. They’ve taken your ability to work. They’ve taken your ability to go outside with lockdowns. They’ve told you who can come to your house. When are you going to draw a line in the sand and say ‘enough’? I’m not doing it any more. I’ve drawn my line in the sand.”

The group protested for about 30-40 minutes. A number of police cars and Mayfaire security members drove by periodically, but they did not cite the group.